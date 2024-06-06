SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio GOP candidate arrested on DWI, gun charges following car crash

Ben Mostyn is running to represent Texas House District 117, which includes San Antonio's South and far West sides.

By on Thu, Jun 6, 2024 at 1:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Texas House District 117 Republican candidiate Ben Mostyn was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday in San Antonio. - Facebook / Ben Mostyn
Facebook / Ben Mostyn
Texas House District 117 Republican candidiate Ben Mostyn was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday in San Antonio.
A Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives was arrested Wednesday in San Antonio on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon, according to court records obtained by the Current.

Ben Mostyn, 45 was taken into custody after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of I-10 shortly after midnight Wednesday, those document show.

Mostyn is running to represent Texas House District 117, which includes San Antonio's South and far West sides. He ran unopposed in the GOP primary and will face Democrat incumbent Rep. Phillip Cortez in November's general election.

The Republican hopeful is the latest member of the Alamo City's political class to be arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested in November 2022 on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and provide information following a hit-and-run incident. He would later plead no contest to those charges. A year later, Perry's successor, Councilman Marc Whyte, was also arrested on suspicion of DWI.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Reddit users not keen on paying for new Spurs, baseball facilities

By Michael Karlis

A new NBA arena to replace the aging Frost Bank Center could cost taxpayers nearly a billion dollars.

Owners of San Antonio's vacant El Tropicano Hotel to spend $46 million on upgrades

By Nina Rangel

The El Tropicano Hotel opened at 110 Lexington Ave. in 1962.

AI-generated picture of San Antonio ladies feeding Charles Barkley churros goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Charles Barkley bites into a churro in front of the Alamo.

Texas Stock Exchange backed by BlackRock, Citadel to start trading from Dallas next year

By Michael Karlis

Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other U.S. state.

Texas farmers face mounting expenses as droughts worsen

By Dylan Baddour, Inside Climate News, and Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

A farm irrigation system near Ralls, about 30 miles east of Lubbock, on June 22, 2022. Texas leads the nation in crop insurance payouts due to drought, and those costs are expected to increase because of climate change.

New Texas Democratic group hopes to pump millions into neglected party infrastructure

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Democratic signage, mugs, stickers and buttons on display at the Travis County Democratic Party office in Austin on Oct. 8, 2019.

Bad Takes: 50-year old movie classic Blazing Saddles skewers contemporary targets

By Kevin Sanchez

Mel Brooks as Blazing Saddles' Gov. William J. Le Petomane and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: the resemblance is uncanny.

Texas Stock Exchange backed by BlackRock, Citadel to start trading from Dallas next year

By Michael Karlis

Texas is home to more Fortune 500 companies than any other U.S. state.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us