San Antonio GOP candidate arrested on DWI, gun charges following car crash

Facebook / Ben Mostyn
Texas House District 117 Republican candidiate Ben Mostyn was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday in San Antonio.
A Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives was arrested Wednesday in San Antonio on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon, according to court records obtained by the Current
.
Ben Mostyn, 45 was taken into custody after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of I-10 shortly after midnight Wednesday, those document show.
Mostyn is running to represent Texas House District 117, which includes San Antonio's South and far West sides. He ran unopposed in the GOP primary and will face Democrat incumbent Rep. Phillip Cortez in November's general election.
The Republican hopeful is the latest member of the Alamo City's political class to be arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested in November 2022 on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and provide information following a hit-and-run incident. He would later plead no contest to those charges. A year later, Perry's successor, Councilman Marc Whyte, was also arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed