San Antonio has one of nation's highest numbers of 311 calls about garbage problems

Michael Karlis
San Antonio experienced 8,929 calls per 100,000 people to 311 complaining about unsanitary conditions.
Whether it's roadside litter, bottles floating in the San Antonio River or refuse strewn along alleyways, it's apparent that San Antonio has a trash problem.
Perhaps then it should be no surprise that Alamo City residents are the seventh most likely in the nation to call 311 — the city's non-emergency response number — to complain about trash, according to a new report
from air purifier company House Fresh.
To compile the list, researchers analyzed 12.3 million sanitation-related complaints to 311 over the past year across U.S. cities with populations greater than 250,000.
Baltimore took the top spot by a wide margin, racking up 47,295 sanitation-related calls per 100,000 residents. Sacramento landed the No. 2 spot, and Charlotte ended up at No. 3.
According to the analysis, San Antonio experienced 8,929 trash-related calls per 100,000 people — far fewer than Baltimore, but still enough to land high on the list. Dallas filled the tenth slot, making it the only
other Texas city to crack the Top 10.
Perhaps surprisingly, Houston's 77546 area code, located between the Bayou City and Galveston Island, had the nation's lowest number of 311 trash complaints.
The new report isn't the first to ding San Antonio for being grubby. In January, lawn care firm LawnStarter ranked it as the No. 7 dirtiest U.S. city
.
