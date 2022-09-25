San Antonio high schooler wins national award for helping students from underserved communities

click to enlarge LinkedIn / Hannah Guan Hanna Guan, a 15-year-old high school student at BASIS San Antonio Shavano, was a winner of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for her work making STEM programming more accessible.

A San Antonio high schooler is being recognized with a prestigious award for making science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education more accessible to students from underserved communities.Hannah Guan, 15, was last won a 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes along with $10,000. The annual award recognizes 25 students from high schools across the nation who have bettered their communities and the people around them.The BASIS San Antonio Shavano student is the founder of San Antonio Math Include, or SaMi, a nonprofit that offers free online math classes. Guan launched the service when she was just 11 years old and got the idea from her personal experience.While growing up, Guan watched as her mother, a single mom and first-generation immigrant, drove across the Lone Star State so her daughter could attend STEM-related events. Guan realized that these types of events and the costs associated with them were not accessible to most students."I believe that every child, regardless of their race, family income or zip code, should have equal access to high-quality education," Guan said in a statement.Since its start, SaMi has provided free online STEM-related classes to more than 36,000 K-12 students across 42 states and 13 countries. Last year, SaMi hosted one of the nation's largest free online summer camps, drawing 3,500 students from across the nation."Nothing is more inspiring than stories about heroic people who have truly made a difference to the world," said author T.A. Baron, founder of the Barron Prize. "And we need our heroes today more than ever. Not celebrities, but heroes — people whose character can inspire all of us."