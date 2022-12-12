San Antonio high schools to begin testing for tuberculosis Monday after student falls ill

100 people at Northside ISD's Brandeis, Clark and O'Connor high schools will be tested this week.

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge Testing will begin at Northside ISD's Brandeis High School at 9 a.m. on Monday, before relocating to Clark High School. - Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
Testing will begin at Northside ISD's Brandeis High School at 9 a.m. on Monday, before relocating to Clark High School.
Several high schools on San Antonio's North Side will begin testing students and staff Monday after possibly being exposed to tuberculosis, according to KSAT.

The testing of 100 students and staff at Brandeis, Clark, and O'Connor High Schools comes after Northside ISD sent letters last week informing parents that a student had been infected with the highly contagious lung disease, the station reports.

However, not all students will be tested, according to KSAT. Instead, officials from San Antonio's Metro Health used contact tracing from the past 90 days to identify people at the three high schools whose the student might have been infected.

Testing, which includes a one-tube blood draw, will begin at Brandeis High School at 9 a.m. Monday before moving to Clark. Those at risk of infection at O'Connor High School will be tested later this week following a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KSAT.

Tuberculosis is among the most infectious diseases in the world and is caused when airborne bacteria become lodged in the lungs. Although deadly if untreated, the majority of those infected with survive after treatment with antibiotics, according to the World Health Organization.

