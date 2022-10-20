San Antonio housing market looks bleak as home prices, sales continue their decline

Median home prices dropped for a fourth consecutive month, while sales dropped to a six month low, according to a recent report.

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 12:56 pm

click to enlarge The decline in home sales could be a result of higher interest rates, with mortgage rates climbing towards 7% this week for the first time since 2002. - Pexels / RODNAE Productions
Pexels / RODNAE Productions
The decline in home sales could be a result of higher interest rates, with mortgage rates climbing towards 7% this week for the first time since 2002.
The median home price in San Antonio declined for a fourth consecutive month in September, according to the latest report from the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

The median price of a single-family home in the Alamo City fell to $337,200, a 3.3% decline from June, when median prices peaked at $348,800, SABOR's numbers show.

Beyond that, home sales in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area reached a six-month low as interest rates continued their ascent to 20-year highs. According to SABOR's report, only 3,167 dwellings sold in September, a 13% drop from last year.

Although home prices are trending downward, the median price is still 14% higher than a year ago, according to SABOR.

The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage hit a 20-year high of 6.94% this week, according to Freddie Mac. With demand for mortgages already at a 25-year-low, another interest rate hike by the Fed in November could send home prices — and demand — down even further.

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

