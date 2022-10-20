San Antonio housing market looks bleak as home prices, sales continue their decline

click to enlarge
The decline in home sales could be a result of higher interest rates, with mortgage rates climbing towards 7% this week for the first time since 2002.
The median home price in San Antonio declined for a fourth consecutive month in September, according to the latest report from the San Antonio Board of Realtors
(SABOR).
The median price of a single-family home in the Alamo City fell to $337,200, a 3.3% decline from June, when median prices peaked at $348,800, SABOR's numbers show.
Beyond that, home sales in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area reached a six-month low as interest rates continued their ascent to 20-year highs. According to SABOR's report, only 3,167 dwellings sold in September, a 13% drop from last year.
Although home prices are trending downward, the median price is still 14% higher than a year ago, according to SABOR.
The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage hit a 20-year high of 6.94% this week, according to Freddie Mac
. With demand for mortgages already at a 25-year-low
, another interest rate hike by the Fed in November could send home prices — and demand — down even further.
