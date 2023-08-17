San Antonio International Airport breaks one million passenger record

The record marks the first time passenger traffic at the airport ever peaked above a million, and it occurred during one of its busiest summers ever. On July 31, the airport tallied its busiest day ever, serving 41,560 passengers.
In a statement, airport officials attributed the heavier traffic to new flights and carriers.
Since July 2019, San Antonio International has added three new airlines — JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and VivaAerobus — along with nonstop service to four new destinations. What's more, it added daily flights or seats to 22 additional destinations.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed