San Antonio International Airport breaks one million passenger record

San Antonio International Airport reached a new milestone in July: a million passengers came through its gates that month.and. On July 31, the airport tallied its busiest day ever , serving 41,560 passengers.In a statement, airport officials attributed the heavier traffic to new flights and carriers.Since July 2019, San Antonio International has added three new airlines —