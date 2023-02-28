San Antonio International Airport receives $20 million in federal funding

The project will add five new ground gates and other amenities.

Tue, Feb 28, 2023

click to enlarge Exterior rendering of the new ground load facility at SAT - City of San Antonio
City of San Antonio
Exterior rendering of the new ground load facility at SAT
San Antonio International Airport has landed a $20 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to build a new ground load facility in Terminal A.

When completed, the project will increase traveler capacity with five new ground gates, potentially increasing routes for existing and new airlines, according to city officials.

“We’ve said all along that the timing of our expansion is perfect because it coincides with the federal government’s historic investment in the nation’s airport infrastructure, particularly airports that are energy efficient and accessible to all users,” City Manager Erik Walsh said in a statement. 

The new ground load facility is slated for completion in 2025.

