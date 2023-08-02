San Antonio International Airport sets new record for busiest day ever

San Antonio International Airport has broken its record for the busiest day ever.



More than 41,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport on July 31, according to the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA).



Airport officials attribute the record-setting travel day to an increase in air-service options. The facility has recorded a double-digit growth in capacity to Mexico and more than 10 U.S. markets since July 2019.



The news follows a record-breaking June, during which 950,000 passengers passed through San Antonio International.



The airport experienced a daily average of 34,000 inbound and outbound travelers over the summer months, showing strong recovery from the pandemic-induced dip in air travel, airport officials said.



“We are seeing double-digit growth in capacity (seats) to Mexico and numerous cities across the U.S. compared to July 2019 — which was a record-breaking year for us,” San Antonio International Chief Air Service Development Officer Brian Pratte said in a media statement.



