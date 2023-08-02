LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio International Airport sets new record for busiest day ever

The news follows a record-breaking June, during which the airport tallied nearly 950,000 passengers.

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 2:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A traveler walks through San Antonio International Airport while others check in with airlines. - Courtesy photo / San Antonio International Airport
Courtesy photo / San Antonio International Airport
A traveler walks through San Antonio International Airport while others check in with airlines.
San Antonio International Airport has broken its record for the busiest day ever.

More than 41,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport on July 31, according to the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA).

Airport officials attribute the record-setting travel day to an increase in air-service options. The facility has recorded a double-digit growth in capacity to Mexico and more than 10 U.S. markets since July 2019.

The news follows a record-breaking June, during which 950,000 passengers passed through San Antonio International.

The airport experienced a daily average of 34,000 inbound and outbound travelers over the summer months, showing strong recovery from the pandemic-induced dip in air travel, airport officials said.

“We are seeing double-digit growth in capacity (seats) to Mexico and numerous cities across the U.S. compared to July 2019 — which was a record-breaking year for us,” San Antonio International Chief Air Service Development Officer Brian Pratte said in a media statement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Massachusetts DA asks feds for probe of migrant flights from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard

By Sanford Nowlin

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has publicly taken credit for helping arrange the flights.

San Antonio ISD reveals dates, locations for public meetings on school closures

By Brandon Rodriguez

SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino listens to a parent's concern during a community meeting.

Economist: Texas faces $9.5 billion in losses if record-breaking heatwave persists

By Brandon Rodriguez

Texas' agriculture and financial industries stand to rack up the biggest losses from the current heat wave, according to research data.

Report: Texas troopers separating migrant families at border

By Abe Asher

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a border appearance discussing Operation Lone Star.

Also in News

Report: Texas troopers separating migrant families at border

By Abe Asher

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a border appearance discussing Operation Lone Star.

Economist: Texas faces $9.5 billion in losses if record-breaking heatwave persists

By Brandon Rodriguez

Texas' agriculture and financial industries stand to rack up the biggest losses from the current heat wave, according to research data.

Texas' maternal care 'deserts' put pregnant mothers at risk, March of Dimes study says

By Sanford Nowlin

A clinician conducts an ultrasound check on a pregnant patient.

Tuesday's night sky will host the second ginormous 'supermoon' of the year

By Nina Rangel

Tuesday’s supermoon is the first of two this month.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us