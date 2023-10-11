San Antonio International Airport starts work on new ground gates

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
Airport Director Jesus Saenz discusses the new expansion Tuesday during a press event.
San Antonio International Airport this week began an expansion project that will add three new ground gates.
The addition, which officials called a significant step towards the airport's longterm development, is funded by a $20 million federal grant. After the project wraps up in spring of 2025, the airport will have a total of 30 gates for arrivals and departures, according to details shared by the city.
The 37,000-square-foot addition will include passenger amenities such as workstations and charging areas for electronics as well as an integrated federal inspection station for international arrivals, city officials said.
“This is such a critical project for the future of the airport — and we will get it done,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in an emailed statement.
The project follows the addition of new nonstop International fights at San Antonio's airport. Last week, officials revealed plans for nonstop service
to Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, and in September, the city announced nonstop flights to Frankfurt, Germany
.
