San Antonio International Airport warns travelers to plan ahead this weekend for road repair

Crews will be repairing a portion of Airport Boulevard from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge One of San Antonio International Airport's inbound roads will close for repairs. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport
One of San Antonio International Airport's inbound roads will close for repairs.
San Antonians looking to fly out of town this Saturday may want to account for extra travel time.

San Antonio International Airport's ongoing face lift will cause daylong road closures, officials warn. From 6 a.m.-6 p.m., crews will work on a portion of Airport Boulevard, forcing the closure of one inbound lane.

Police will be on hand to direct vehicles around the work site, but extra congestion is expected, airport officials said.

Normal use of the roadway will resume Saturday evening after the work is complete.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ted Cruz blasted on social media for spreading conspiracy about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz previously tweeted that he and his wife were praying for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.

San Antonio's Central Catholic High School evacuated after false reports of an active shooter

By Michael Karlis

All students are accounted for, and parents should "stand by" for instructions and where and when to pick up their children, school officials said.

In chaotic Texas court hearing, True the Vote leaders found in contempt

By Jessica Huseman, Votebeat

Catherine Engelbrecht (pictured here) and Gregg Phillips, the other leader of the conservative voting organization, were found in contempt of court for failing to provide details about alleged evidence of malfeasance by election vendor Konnech that they've used to fuel accusations against the company in recent months.

Two leaders of True the Vote jailed by federal judge for contempt of court

By Jessica Huseman, Votebeat

Catherine Engelbrecht (pictured here) and Gregg Phillipshave been held in contempt of court for refusing to release the name of a person of interest in the defamation and computer hacking case against them.

Also in News

Two leaders of True the Vote jailed by federal judge for contempt of court

By Jessica Huseman, Votebeat

Catherine Engelbrecht (pictured here) and Gregg Phillipshave been held in contempt of court for refusing to release the name of a person of interest in the defamation and computer hacking case against them.

Ted Cruz blasted on social media for spreading conspiracy about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz previously tweeted that he and his wife were praying for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.

Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.

By Jeremy Schwartz and Jessica Priest, ProPublica and Texas Tribune

New organizations have identified 18 churches over the past two years that have appeared to violate the Johnson Amendment.

Disaster Dollars: Abbott's big new donor got half-billion in COVID, border contracts

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger at a July campaign appearance in Fort Stockton.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us