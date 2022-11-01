San Antonio International Airport warns travelers to plan ahead this weekend for road repair

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio International Airport One of San Antonio International Airport's inbound roads will close for repairs.

San Antonians looking to fly out of town this Saturday may want to account for extra travel time.San Antonio International Airport's ongoing face lift will cause daylong road closures, officials warn. From 6 a.m.-6 p.m., crews will work on a portion of Airport Boulevard, forcing the closure of one inbound lane.Police will be on hand to direct vehicles around the work site, but extra congestion is expected, airport officials said.Normal use of the roadway will resume Saturday evening after the work is complete.