San Antonio is one of the 25 best places to retire in 2023, Forbes reports

San Antonio's relatively affordable housing market was a key factor in the magazine's decision.

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 8:46 am

San Antonio's housing affordability and growing urban development helped land it a spot on the list.
Pexels / Pixabay
San Antonio's housing affordability and growing urban development helped land it a spot on the list.
Business magazine Forbes has ranked San Antonio a top place to retire in 2023.

The publication's annual retirement roundup, which highlights 25 locations across the county, cited the Alamo City as a desirable destination because of its attractive housing situation. San Antonio's median housing price sits at $262,000, while Austin, just 76 miles to the north, tops the $621,000 mark.

“That's one reason why San Antonio is the only Texas city on Forbes' new 2023 list of the Best Places To Retire,” staff writer Christopher Helman noted.

However, housing prices weren't the only thing that warranted a mention. Helman also examined the stamp the Pearl development and other large-scale urban projects are putting on the once-sleepy town, and he praised its expansive culinary scene.

Even so, he offered a word of caution to those pondering a relocation: “Don't retire to San Antonio if you can't stand the heat or don't like Tex-Mex."

