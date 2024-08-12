San Antonio is the seventh-most dangerous city for pedestrians, new study finds

The firm's study compared U.S. cities using their number of vehicle accidents involving pedestrians along with pedestrian deaths per 1,000 people. Researchers also considered each metro's walkability and its amount of park and recreation space.
San Antonio came in at No. 7 due to a pedestrian fatality rate of 4.5 per 100,000 people and a walkability score of just 37.
Law Dog's study is supported by recent San Antonio police department statistics. The city recorded 841 pedestrian collisions last year, up from 781 in 2022, SAPD reported, citing the Texas Department of Transportation's Crash Records Information System. Of last year's total pedestrian collisions, 65 resulted in a fatality.
"With all the construction that we’re having across the city, you don’t have a lot of median space, and you don’t have a lot of shoulder space," Jennifer Northway, director of injury prevention at University Health, told KSAT earlier this year in a story about risks faced by Alamo City pedestrians.
Texas Law Dog's study ranked Memphis as the most dangerous U.S. city for pedestrians. That metro had the lowest safety score of 30.2, and recorded more than 13 deaths per 100,000 people — nearly double the second-highest fatality rate.
The study's results are are below:
