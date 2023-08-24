LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio ISD seeks exemption to new Texas law requiring armed campus guards

A board member blasted the law, passed after the Uvalde school massacre, for its tone-deaf nature and lack of funding.

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 7:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge District Police Chief Johnny Reyes speaks to the SAISD board on Monday. - Screenshot / SAISD Livestream
Screenshot / SAISD Livestream
District Police Chief Johnny Reyes speaks to the SAISD board on Monday.
On Monday, the San Antonio Independent School District board voted unanimously to seek an exemption to Texas House Bill 3, which requires at least one armed security officer on every public school campus starting Sept. 1.

SAISD's board filed for a “good cause” exemption due to a lack of funding and personnel. If approved by the state, the exemption will last for two years.

Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature championed HB 3 as a way to thwart school shootings in the wake of the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School. During the same session, however, the legislature engaged in no serious debate on any of the gun-reform proposals introduced following the tragedy.

SAISD board member Sarah Sorenson expressed frustration during Monday's meeting, railing against the mandate's tone-deaf nature and lack of funding.

“For years, we have heard from students about over-policing in our schools, and I think our district has been responsive to that,” Sorenson said. "[HB 3] feels so out of touch, and not necessarily a solution to, you know, our worst fear that someone will harm our children in our schools.”

SAISD’s Police Chief Johnny Reyes said his team of 58 officers “are spread so thin,” yet the district's security operation still isn't fully staffed. The district faces a challenge finding qualified officers, he added.

Sorenson added that if SAISD must put an armed guard on every campus, only the “absolute best” and “highest trained” personnel should qualify.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Alamo Heights rated one of America's 'most envied' suburban neighborhoods

By Nina Rangel

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city surrounded by the city of San Antonio.

San Antonio COVID-19 cases are rising, but there's no need to panic, expert says

By Michael Karlis

A woman swabs her nose at a COVID-19 testing site in San Antonio while the pandemic was still raging.

Texas ranks as the state most susceptible to billion-dollar climate disasters

By Michael Karlis

Winter Storm Uri caused $195 billion in damage to Texas in 2021.

Bexar County Jail had more inmate suicides than any other in the state

By Michael Karlis

The Bexar County Jail currently has some 250 job vacancies, KSAT reports.

Also in News

LA mayor blasts Greg Abbott for sending migrant bus to her city during tropical storm

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a border appearance discussing Operation Lone Star.

Texas ranks as the state most susceptible to billion-dollar climate disasters

By Michael Karlis

Winter Storm Uri caused $195 billion in damage to Texas in 2021.

Texas kept migrants imprisoned after minor charges against them were dropped, according to suit

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Guard personnel involved in Operation Lone Star monitor the Rio Grande from behind a barrier of razor wire installed by the state.

Ted Cruz trolled online with old-ass fake photo of shark swimming down street

By Sanford Nowlin

Oops. Ted Cruz got trolled.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us