San Antonio ISD seeks exemption to new Texas law requiring armed campus guards

click to enlarge Screenshot / SAISD Livestream District Police Chief Johnny Reyes speaks to the SAISD board on Monday.

On Monday, the San Antonio Independent School District board voted unanimously to seek an exemption to Texas House Bill 3, which requires at least one armed security officer on every public school campus starting Sept. 1.



SAISD's board filed for a “good cause” exemption due to a lack of funding and personnel. If approved by the state, the exemption will last for two years.



Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature championed HB 3 as a way to thwart school shootings in the wake of the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School. During the same session, however, the legislature engaged in no serious debate on any of the gun-reform proposals introduced following the tragedy.



SAISD board member Sarah Sorenson expressed frustration during Monday's meeting, railing against the mandate's tone-deaf nature and lack of funding.



“For years, we have heard from students about over-policing in our schools, and I think our district has been responsive to that,” Sorenson said. "[HB 3] feels so out of touch, and not necessarily a solution to, you know, our worst fear that someone will harm our children in our schools.”



SAISD’s Police Chief Johnny Reyes said his team of 58 officers “are spread so thin,” yet the district's security operation still isn't fully staffed. The district faces a challenge finding qualified officers, he added.



Sorenson added that if SAISD must put an armed guard on every campus, only the “absolute best” and “highest trained” personnel should qualify.

