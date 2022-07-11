San Antonio lands at No. 5 on new list of geekiest cities in the U.S.

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
San Antonio tied with Austin for having the most board game and trading card shops.
San Antonians are some of the biggest geeks in the country — at least according to a new report ranking cities based on their love of comics, video games, cosplay and other pop-culture diversions.
Indeed, the Alamo City landed at No. 5 in the study
, compiled by lawn-care company Lawn Love.
Before we think too deeply about why a Lawn Care company slapped together a list on geekdom, here's how the process worked: Researchers ranked the 200 largest U.S. cities using metrics like their number of comic shops, cosplay outlets and how often they hosted comic-cons and Renaissance festivals.
The title of America’s Geekiest City went to New York, followed by Los Angeles at No. 2 and Las Vegas and No. 3. While other Lone Star State cities scored well, SA was the
only one to break the Top 5.
San Antonio and Austin tied for having the most board game and trading card shops, while the Alamo City tied with Houston for having a high concentration of comic book and video game stores.
The Alamo City’s unmatched — at least by other Texas locations — geekiness is due in part to the conventions it hosts, including the annual San Japan anime gathering
in September and the upcoming Superhero Car Show and Comic-Con
in August.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.