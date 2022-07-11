TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio lands at No. 5 on new list of geekiest cities in the U.S.

San Antonio's geekiness is partly due to the city's many pop-culture conventions including the annual San Japan anime gathering.

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio tied with Austin for having the most board game and trading card shops. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
San Antonio tied with Austin for having the most board game and trading card shops.
San Antonians are some of the biggest geeks in the country — at least according to a new report ranking cities based on their love of comics, video games, cosplay and other pop-culture diversions.

Indeed, the Alamo City landed at No. 5 in the study, compiled by lawn-care company Lawn Love.

Before we think too deeply about why a Lawn Care company slapped together a list on geekdom, here's how the process worked: Researchers ranked the 200 largest U.S. cities using metrics like their number of comic shops, cosplay outlets and how often they hosted comic-cons and Renaissance festivals.

The title of America’s Geekiest City went to New York, followed by Los Angeles at No. 2 and Las Vegas and No. 3. While other Lone Star State cities scored well, SA was the only one to break the Top 5.

San Antonio and Austin tied for having the most board game and trading card shops, while the Alamo City tied with Houston for having a high concentration of comic book and video game stores.

The Alamo City’s unmatched — at least by other Texas locations — geekiness is due in part to the conventions it hosts, including the annual San Japan anime gathering in September and the upcoming Superhero Car Show and Comic-Con in August.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

Trending

Texas residents told to cut electricity use Monday or face potential for rolling blackouts

By Sanford Nowlin

ERCOT personnel model the Texas electrical grid in a file photo.

Winner of San Antonio Pets Alive! pet photo contest will be featured on Alamo Beer Co. can

By Tommy Escobar

Milo and Cheyenne are among the pets entered in San Antonio Pets Alive!'s new fundraising contest.

Understaffed, and under federal investigation, Texas juvenile detention system halts intake

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Detainees are moved from location to location within the Travis County Juvenile Detention Center in Austin on June 24, 2013.

Human rights groups ask feds to investigate Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest immigration order

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a Kingwood Tea Party event.

Also in News

Hungary's right-wing authoritarian leader will speak at CPAC conference in Dallas next month

By Michael Karlis

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in 2015.

Texas residents told to cut electricity use Monday or face potential for rolling blackouts

By Sanford Nowlin

ERCOT personnel model the Texas electrical grid in a file photo.

Understaffed, and under federal investigation, Texas juvenile detention system halts intake

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Detainees are moved from location to location within the Travis County Juvenile Detention Center in Austin on June 24, 2013.

How to get birth control and emergency contraception in Texas

By María Méndez, The Texas Tribune

Emergency contraceptives on display at a CVS pharmacy.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us