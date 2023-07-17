San Antonio launches pilot program to reduce extreme heat risks with cool pavement installation

In 2021, San Antonio became the first city in Texas to test heat-reducing treatments on a small stretch of asphalt at the east end of the Hays Street Bridge, according to city officials. Last week, the city concluded cool pavement applications on certain sections of roadway throughout all council districts.
The installation is part of a new citywide program to reduce the reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and improve comfort for residents and visitors, officials added.
For the next six months city staff and researchers from the University of Texas at San Antonio will track which types of pavement application work best to reduce temperatures. If successful, the program could be expanded to other areas of the city in coming years.
The City is installing cool pavement in each District as part of a pilot program to combat extreme heat. By reflecting heat and cooling down neighborhoods, the treatment not only reduces health risks and cooling costs, but also extends the lifespan of roadways. 🌡️— City of San Antonio (@COSAGOV) July 14, 2023
Cool pavement is made from a specially designed material that reflects sunlight and reduces the amount of heat absorbed by the pavement. Traditional asphalt can reach temperatures of up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit on hot days.
Funding for the program comes from San Antonio's Resiliency, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Program Fund. The city prioritized areas with high extreme heat scores, poverty and percentage of people of color, according to program officials.
A full list of project locations can be found on the COSA website.
