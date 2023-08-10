San Antonio lawmakers call out post office for denying letter carriers water

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Jonathan Weiss In a letter, four San Antonio lawmakers criticized USPS for not providing water – despite triple digit highs continuing to bake South Texas.

A group of San Antonio lawmakers is asking the U.S. Postal Service to explain why it's no longer providing bottled water to Alamo City letter carriers despite the ongoing heatwave.In a letter sent Wednesday, U.S. Reps. Greg Casar, Joaquin Castro and Henry Cuellar — all San Antonio Democrats — and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales — a Republican whose district includes part of the city — said postal facilities here once provided water to workers but have since stopped for unknown reasons.

"This heat is particularly dangerous for letter carriers, who do not have air conditioning in their vehicles and therefore endure even higher temperatures in their vehicles than outdoors," the congressmen wrote in their letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and San Antonio Postmaster Robert D. Carr.



"We ask that you immediately create a plan to ensure letter carriers have access to cold water and are safe while on their routes."