San Antonio Library lands $385,000 more for Las Palmas branch renovation

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of SAPL The newly renovated children's area will have new furniture, shelving and equipment.

San Antonio Public Libraries received an additional $385,000 in funding for the Las Palmas Branch’s renovation, increasing the total budget for the upgrades to $6.4 million.



The additional funding comes from two sources — donations from the H-E-B Foundation and a federal appropriation initiated by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, according to library officials.



The gift from the H-E-B Foundation was secured through the work of the San Antonio Public Library Foundation. The $250,000 donation will go to naming a 2,000-square-foot community gathering space. The remaining $135,000 from Castro’s appropriation will provide for construction for the new a adult learning site.



“These additional dollars will help restore a few elements of the renovation of Las Palmas that were previously removed due to rising costs in the construction industry," Interim Library Director Kathy Donellan in an emailed statement. "The Las Palmas Branch Library community has tirelessly advocated for the very best outcome for this renovation project, and this additional funding helps to achieve our shared vision for the library."



Library officials will hold a Wednesday, May 15, public meeting to provide a construction update and gather input on how additional funding should be spent. The 6:30 p.m. meeting will take place at the newly renovated Memorial Branch Library. It also will be live-streamed on the library's YouTube page.



The Las Palmas Branch Library renovation is funded by private donations and by the 2017 and 2022 City of San Antonio Bond Programs. In addition to the expansion and adult education site, the upgrades will include information desks and furniture as well as new spaces for kids and teens, officials said. Construction began last year in 2023 and will be completed in 2025.



Though Las Palmas remains closed for now, interim library services are available out of the Sueltenfuss Library at Our Lady of the Lake University, where patrons can pick up library holds, return materials, browse a collection of materials and access account services.



