San Antonio man accidentally shoots himself in head while playing with pistol

The man found the weapon on a table and jokingly put it to his head, authorities said.
A man playing with a pistol accidentally shot himself in the head during a family gathering early Wednesday morning in Northeast San Antonio, the Express-News reports
Officers from the San Antonio Police Department were called to the 500 block of Lanark Drive near Windcrest shortly after midnight, according to the daily.
Eyewitnesses told police that a 22-year-old attending the five-person party found a gun on a table and began playing with it. When another guest told the man to “put the gun down,” he put the weapon to his head and pulled the trigger, firing a live round.
The man survived the incident and was brought to a local hospital in critical condition, SAPD officials told the Express-News
