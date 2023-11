San Antonio man accidentally shoots himself in head while playing with pistol

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex The man found the weapon on a table and jokingly put it to his head, authorities said.

A man playing with a pistol accidentally shot himself in the head during a family gathering early Wednesday morning in Northeast San Antonio, the Express-News reports Officers from the San Antonio Police Department were called to the 500 block of Lanark Drive near Windcrest shortly after midnight, according to the daily.Eyewitnesses told police that a 22-year-old attending the five-person party found a gun on a table and began playing with it. When another guest told the man to “put the gun down,” he put the weapon to his head and pulled the trigger, firing a live round.The man survived the incident and was brought to a local hospital in critical condition, SAPD officials told the