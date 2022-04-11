San Antonio man believed to be homeless drowns after being swept away during Sunday night storm

click to enlarge
San Antonio police located the remains of the man nearly 3 miles away from his supposed encampment.
A 44-year-old San Antonio man whom authorities believe to be homeless died after Sunday's rains swept away an encampment on the North Side, KSAT reports
SAPD began searching the area around the intersection of Bitters Road and U.S. Highway 281 around 11:30 pm Sunday after receiving a call asking for assistance in a water rescue, according to the station. Authorities believe the man was sleeping under a bridge and was washed into a drainage ditch during the rainstorm.
The victim's remains were located via a helicopter near Wurzbach Parkway and Jones Maltsberger Road, a spot roughly three miles from the spot where he was washed away, KSAT reports.
Authorities believe they have identified the man
but are waiting to speak to his family before releasing his name to the public.
Homelessness has been a growing problem nationally since the COVID-19 pandemic, with academics pointing to the rising cost of housing and boomers
retiring without adequate savings as primary causes.
