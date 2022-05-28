San Antonio man gets 6-year sentence for throwing Molotov cocktail into Democratic office

Ryan Taylor Faircloth, 31, pleaded guilty to arson in January. His sentencing took place Friday.

Sat, May 28, 2022

A San Antonio man has received a 72-month prison sentence for hurling a Molotov cocktail through the window of the Travis County Democratic Party office in Austin last September.

Faircloth admitted to targeting the office because he "opposed positions he believed to be taken by the Democratic Party," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio. Someone was able to put out the fire before first responders arrived, according to authorities.

In addition to doing time in the pen, Faircloth will pay nearly $12,500 in restitution plus a $5,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In a written statement U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said violence has no part in the political process.

“We all must respect the rule of law. Those who commit acts of violence or destroy property for a political or ideological agenda will be held accountable for their crimes," Hoff said. "My office will continue to investigate and bring to justice anyone who uses violent acts to harm, intimidate or coerce their fellow citizens participating in the political process.”

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Austin Police and Fire Departments.

