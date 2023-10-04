BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio man hurt after playing 'chicken' with oncoming train

Surprisingly, the man's injuries weren't life threatening.

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 4:42 pm

click to enlarge A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019.
An Alamo City man fucked around and found early Wednesday when he was struck by a locomotive he'd been playing "chicken" with, the Express-News reports.

Shortly after midnight, San Antonio police responded to a call on the East Side near Burnet and North Cherry streets, the daily reports. Upon arrival, they found a man with a head laceration and a broken arm who had reportedly been struck by a Union Pacific train.

One of the responding officers told the Express-News the injured man had been a engaged in a game of brinksmanship with the oncoming locomotive.

The unidentified victim was reportedly taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

September 20, 2023

