San Antonio man hurt after playing 'chicken' with oncoming train

Shutterstock / Moab Republic
A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019.
An Alamo City man fucked around and found early Wednesday when he was struck by a locomotive he'd been playing "chicken" with, the Express-News reports
.
Shortly after midnight, San Antonio police responded to a call on the East Side near Burnet and North Cherry streets, the daily reports. Upon arrival, they found a man with a head laceration and a broken arm who had reportedly been struck by a Union Pacific train.
One of the responding officers told the Express-News
the injured man had been a engaged in a game of brinksmanship with the oncoming locomotive.
The unidentified victim was reportedly taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
