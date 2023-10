San Antonio man hurt after playing 'chicken' with oncoming train

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Moab Republic A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019.

An Alamo City man fucked around and found early Wednesday when he was struck by a locomotive he'd been playing "chicken" with, the Express-News reports Shortly after midnight, San Antonio police responded to a call on the East Side near Burnet and North Cherry streets, the daily reports. Upon arrival, they found a man with a head laceration and a broken arm who had reportedly been struck by a Union Pacific train.One of the responding officers told thethe injured man had been a engaged in a game of brinksmanship with the oncoming locomotive.The unidentified victim was reportedly taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.