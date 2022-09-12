San Antonio man recovering after he fired into air, accidentally shot himself in the ass

click to enlarge
Celebratory gunfire is responsible for 4.6% of all gun deaths and injuries caused by stray bullets, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
A San Antonio man is recovering at University Hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the ass, according to KSAT
. The bullet lodged in his backside is believed to be one he fired into the air.
Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Owasso Street in Southwest San Antonio at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call that someone had been shot, the TV station reports. Upon arrival, authorities found a man in the street with a gunshot wound.
The injured man was uncooperative at first, but police eventually discovered that he'd been been shooting bullets into the air, one of which pierced his derriere on its return to earth.
The posterior-punctured man was transported to University Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. He was placed in police custody for unrelated outstanding warrants, according to KSAT.
Although celebratory gunfire isn't uncommon, it can be deadly
.
