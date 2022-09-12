San Antonio man recovering after he fired into air, accidentally shot himself in the ass

The posterior-punctured man was transported to University Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 12:37 pm

click to enlarge Celebratory gunfire is responsible for 4.6% of all gun deaths and injuries caused by stray bullets, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Celebratory gunfire is responsible for 4.6% of all gun deaths and injuries caused by stray bullets, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

A San Antonio man is recovering at University Hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the ass, according to KSAT. The bullet lodged in his backside is believed to be one he fired into the air.

Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Owasso Street in Southwest San Antonio at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call that someone had been shot, the TV station reports. Upon arrival, authorities found a man in the street with a gunshot wound.

The injured man was uncooperative at first, but police eventually discovered that he'd been been shooting bullets into the air, one of which pierced his derriere on its return to earth.

The posterior-punctured man was transported to University Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. He was placed in police custody for unrelated outstanding warrants, according to KSAT.

Although celebratory gunfire isn't uncommon, it can be deadly, accounting for 4.6% of all stray bullet-related deaths and injuries, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

Trending

Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

By Michael Karlis

El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision.

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

By Sanford Nowlin

Investigations of parents with trans kids hastening collapse of Texas' child welfare agency, staffers say

Texas and two other states lead the nation in time spent playing video games

By Jake Fortune

Nearly half of Texas gamers say they play daily.

San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild

Also in News

U.S. Border Patrol deactivates its West Texas Twitter account after it retweets Stephen Miller

By Michael Karlis

In June, CBP came under scrutiny after it was reported that Border Patrol "challenge coins" were being sold that depicted agents on horseback chasing migrants with whips.

Texas and two other states lead the nation in time spent playing video games

By Jake Fortune

Nearly half of Texas gamers say they play daily.

Politics and pandemic are driving Texas teachers to consider quitting, survey finds

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

At the Advanced Learning Academy at Euclid in San Antonio, second grade students read while their teacher works individually with students.

Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott at a campaign event in Georgetown in January.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us