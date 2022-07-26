San Antonio man who pled guilty to participating in Jan. 6 gets probation for gun and drug charges

FBI
San Antonio resident Chance Uptmore posted this photo on social media that the FBI says places him at the January 6 Capitol coup attempt.
A self-described "weedaholic" present at the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was sentenced Tuesday to three months' house arrest and five years' probation on gun and drug charges, according to the Express-News
.
Chance Anthony Uptmore was arrested in early 2021 after the FBI allegedly found
16 pounds of marijuana and THC products, a third of a pound of psychedelic mushrooms and a .38 caliber revolver in 25-year-old's home.
However, Uptmore and his attorney, John Convery, told U.S. District Judge Fred Biery that the defendant has turned his life around following the insurrection and even has a child on the way, the Express-News
reports.
According to the daily, Uptmore told the court that he'd become a "weedaholic" — smoking all day, every day — after the unexpected deaths of his two brothers several years ago. He's since stopped smoking the devil's lettuce, he said.
Despite Assistant U.S. Attorney Mathew Kinskey recommending at least one year of prison time for Uptmore, Biery opted for a more lenient sentence. Even so, the judge reminded Uptmore he still could face up to 10 years in the pokey if he breaks the law while on probation, the Express-News
reports.
Both Uptmore and his father are due for sentencing in Washington, D.C on October 25 following the younger Uptmore's guilty plea earlier this year
for illegally parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol, one of four federal offenses with which he'd been charged.
