San Antonio man whose carwash was robbed tries to quell Internet accusations against wrong woman

The business owner's TikTok video led some to falsely accuse a local dancer.

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge Denis Brown, owner of the Flight Line Car Wash, issued an apology to April Martinez, who some falsely accused of robbing Brown's business. - TIKTOK / @DENISBROWN185
TikTok / @denisbrown185
Denis Brown, owner of the Flight Line Car Wash, issued an apology to April Martinez, who some falsely accused of robbing Brown's business.
A San Antonio business owner who rose to TikTok fame for venting about his burglarized carwash found himself in hot water after social media users accused him of slandering a local nightclub dancer.

Denis Brown, the owner of Flight Line Car Wash near Stone Oak, and the woman have since made amends and are now planning to hold a joint fundraiser at the business next month.

In a series of TikTok clips, Brown asked for the public's help in identifying thieves allegedly caught on camera burglarizing his business earlier this week. On Thursday, he announced in a video that the thieves had been identified.

"If you enjoy dancing in the bar and your name is a month, we're on to ya," Brown said in the TikTok update. "I'd make myself present."

However, some social media users then accused a local dancer April Martinez — colloquially known as La Chiquitita — of being the suspect. After all, her name is a month, and she dances at bars.

In Facebook livestream, Martinez said she received harassing messages from people accusing her of being the person caught on video around the time of the Flight Line Car Wash heist.

Brown was later forced to issue yet another TikTok update, informing his followers that Martinez didn't commit the crime.
@denisbrown185

Not April

♬ original sound - denisbrown185
"I never called out April Martinez, who happens to be a dancer in San Antonio," Brown said during yet another TikTok clip, this one posted Thursday evening. "Do you know how many Aprils there are in San Antonio that happen to dance?"

As of Friday, the true suspects still haven't turned themselves in, according to Brown. That means he plans to pursue charges against the individuals.

Brown and Martinez have since made amends over the confusion created by social media sleuths. He now says the pair will jointly host a charity fundraiser at Flight Line on August 6.
@denisbrown185 @Chiquitita ♬ original sound - denisbrown185
Brown told the Current that the whole fiasco has been a learning experience about the power — both good and bad — of social media.

"There's a lot of people that go to a club and party. I never said the suspect's name was April; it never originated from me, not from the police," Brown told the Current. "You can't control what people are gonna say on [social media]."

The Flight Line is still running a $5 wash special until Monday to celebrate the suspects being swiftly identified.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

Trending

Owner of San Antonio car wash offering $5 washes to thank public for help identifying alleged thieves

By Michael Karlis

Owner of San Antonio car wash offering $5 washes to thank public for help identifying alleged thieves

First two monkeypox cases identified in San Antonio area

By Sanford Nowlin

Metro Health recommends that anyone who's had exposure to monkeypox contact their healthcare provider.

Edwards Aquifer Authority warns residents that stage 4 water restrictions are likely by August

By Michael Karlis

Although stage 3 water restrictions were enacted Edwards Aquifer Authority, the San Antonio Water System has maintained the city's restrictions at stage 2.

Northeast San Antonio residents say neighborhood being terrorized by naked man

By Michael Karlis

SAPD says they are working to identify the suspect.

Also in News

Texas sues to swat down White House guidance saying doctors can do abortions in emergencies

By Sanford Nowlin

Women take to San Antonio's streets earlier this summer to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Univision film #IAmVanessaGuillén looks at failure by Texas' Fort Hood to address sexual assaults

By Nina Rangel

Karina Lopez (L) survived sexual assault at Killeen’s Fort Hood, where Specialist Vanessa Guillén was murdered in 2020.

Smog levels in Texas surge during heat wave, bringing worst summer air quality in a decade

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

In Texas, at least 12 million people live in a county that doesn’t meet the 2008 federal ozone standards, EPA data shows.

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us