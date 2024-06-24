WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio mayor claps back at anti-abortion protesters during Monday event

Protesters heckled a press conference unveiling a new fund to help low-income women seek reproductive care.

By on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 at 1:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg shoots a glance back at an anti-abortion protester on Monday. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg shoots a glance back at an anti-abortion protester on Monday.
On Monday, San Antonio anti-abortion protesters did their best to turn an event unveiling a new medical fund for low-income women into a circus.

Planned Parenthood South Texas held the gathering at San Antonio City Hall to discuss its new program aimed at improving access to routine reproductive health care. Even though the fund has little to do with abortion, the presser was nearly derailed by anti-abortion protesters, who heckled speakers and lobbed at least one verbal attack at Mayor Ron Nirenberg's mother.

Named after former PPST's board chair member Elise Boyan's great grandmother, the organization's Fanny Fund will help uninsured South Texas women receive essential care, including birth control, wellness exams and menopause care.

The fund will underwrite vouchers that will be distributed to trusted community partners and health nonprofits, which will then be distributed to women otherwise unable to afford basic care, PPST CEO and President Laura Terrill said.
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood South Texas President and CEO Laura Terrill speaks about her organization's new Fanny Fund. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Planned Parenthood South Texas President and CEO Laura Terrill speaks about her organization's new Fanny Fund.
"Our patients don't come to us to make a political statement," Terill said. "They come to us for the life-saving preventable health care they need. Making this health care available to Texans shouldn't be controversial. Allowing the Texans to make decisions about their own bodies should not be controversial. We will not back down and we will not be silent."

The Fanny Fund won't directly fund abortion, a procedure outlawed in Texas two years ago by the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

Although PPST does help connect women with abortion-related resources out of state, the Fanny Fund vouchers will only help pay for routine healthcare already provided by the organization. That excludes paying for travel costs for out of state for abortions.

During the duration of the presser, a group of eight protesters carrying signs reading "Chemical Abortion Harms Everbody" and "Adoption is a Healthier Option" heckled Nirenberg, Terrill and others.
click to enlarge Anti-abortion protesters hold up signs at Monday's press conference. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Anti-abortion protesters hold up signs at Monday's press conference.
At one point, Young Women's Christian Association Director of Health Equity Corin Reyes pled with the hecklers to show respect for PPST patient advocate Amy Gonzalez, who was scheduled to speak next.

"You have been very rude to this young lady multiple times and asked her to maintain professionalism when you have not maintained that same level of professionalism," Reyes told the protesters. "So, as we all stand here today, we might have different opinions. Let's just all be kind to each other. That's all I have to say about that."

Immediately following Reyes' plea, a heckler sitting behind Nirenberg blurted out, "Lord have mercy on your souls."  The man held a sign reading "Equity Begins in the Womb,"

Nirenberg, who had already shot the man a scathing look earlier in the event, turned to face him. The protester then made a comment about Nirenberg's mother, which led to the clearly frustrated mayor engaging in a heated exchange with the man.
click to enlarge San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg exchanges words with a heckler sitting behind him. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg exchanges words with a heckler sitting behind him.
Following the press conference, some of the protesters stood and began speaking in tongues. The man who made the comment about Nirenberg's mother refused to acknowledge questions from the Current about the earlier exchange.

After that, protesters began chanting, "For the sake of his powerful passion, have mercy on us and the whole world." They continued the chant for at least seven minutes after the conclusion of the press conference.

Those exiting the front doors of City Hall afterward were then greeted by San Antonio conservative gadfly Jack Finger, who held a large sign with a photo of a mutilated fetus.
click to enlarge San Antonio conservative gadfly Jack Finger holds a sign with a photo of a mutilated fetus. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
San Antonio conservative gadfly Jack Finger holds a sign with a photo of a mutilated fetus.
PPST launched the Fanny Fund the same day that San Antonio's Reproductive Justice Fund began accepting applications.

Some of the $500,000 allocated to the Reproductive Justice Fund could go toward paying for out-of-state travel for abortions. Council members Marc Whyte, Manny Pelaez and John Courage voiced opposition for the fund last week. Pelaez and Courage are both running for mayor.

Nirenberg told reporters during during the press conference's question-and-answer session that the Fanny Fund could be a good candidate to receive money from the Reproductive Justice Fund.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trans celebrity amplifies mysterious death of Jarvis McIntire in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Trans actress Dominique Jackson (right) has offered her condolences to those who knew Jarvis McIntire (left), a St. Louis man who died in San Antonio this month.

South Texas man arrested on charges of having sex with horse — again

By Michael Karlis

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody after a homeowner caught him "making thrusting motions" while standing behind her horse.

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy says he wants to 'ethnic cleanse' white progressives

By Michael Karlis

Congressman Chip Roy speaks during a House Judiciary Committee field hearing.

No one showed up for San Antonio's World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Folks enjoy Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening at the time when a naked bike ride scheduled to depart.

Five abortions a month: How Dobbs changed Texas

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington after the court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022.

As more Texans struggle with housing costs, homeownership becoming less attainable

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Construction workers build houses in the new Teravista neighborhood in Georgetown on May 18, 2016.

Texas librarian's big stand against book bans

By Lise Olsen, The Texas Observer

Suzette Baker speaks at the Authors Guild Foundation’s 32nd Annual Gala.

After decades of lobbying by Christian conservative donors, school voucher legislation may finally have the votes

By Jeremy Schwartz, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses parent empowerment at Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Jan. 31, 2023.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us