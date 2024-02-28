San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will meet with Biden during president's border visit

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks at a press briefing.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border as both President Biden and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump head to South Texas to stump on immigration-related issues.
On Tuesday, Nirenberg sent an internal memo telling City Council that Thursday’s meeting has been cancelled so he can travel to Brownsville to meet with Biden, according to the Express-News
. The mayor said he'll discuss San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center and the continued influx of asylum seekers with the president, the daily reports.
The city and nonprofit Catholic Charities jointly operate the center, which has provided aid to nearly 600,000 migrants since 2021, according to the Express-News
. The federal government reimburses expenditures incurred by the center.
Biden, who has faced criticism for hesitating to react to a surge in border crossings, is expected to spend Thursday discussing the importance of passing a bipartisan border security agreement, according to ABC News
. Senate Republicans earlier this month killed off just such a package that initially had support fro both sides of the aisle.
Some 300 miles south, Trump will visit Eagle Pass, the border down at the epicenter of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s standoff with the federal government over whether the state has authority to wade into immigration enforcement. While there, Trump will appear on Fox News’ Sean Hannity Show
, which will broadcast live from Shelby Park.
Although details about Trump’s other activities remain scarce, the Eagle Pass Border Coalition made it clear in a Facebook statement
that the former President isn't welcome.
“[Trump’s visit] has nothing to offer Eagle Pass, and Eagle Pass has nothing to gain from it,” the group wrote, calling Trump a “loser,” “threat” and “traitor.”
