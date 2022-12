San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says

click to enlarge Reddit / Thisguy210 Two other Texas cities, Dallas and Houston, also made the top 10.



However, with San Antonio consistently ranking among the poorest big cities in the U.S. , it's likely were unfairly labeled a Grinch. After all, the report heavily weighted charitable donations and holiday spending per capita into its rankings.

Despite one study determining that San Antonio has some of the most festive Christmas lights displays in the nation, other accused Alamo City residents of having hearts three sizes too small when it comes to Christmas cheer. recent study by the personal finance blog Finance Buzz named San Antonio the No. 3 “Grinchiest” city in the nation.Finance Buzz determined which cities were full of holiday cheer and which were full of “bah humbug” sentiment by comparing locales across several Christmas oriented metrics. Some of those included volunteerism participation rates, the number of holiday-themed events happening in the city and how many residents donated to charity during the holiday season.New York took the top spot as the city with the least amount of holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Hartford, Conn., and Providence, RI, took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots as the “least Grinchy” U.S. cities.