San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says

A recent study by the personal finance blog Finance Buzz named San Antonio the No. 3 “Grinchiest” city in the nation.
Finance Buzz determined which cities were full of holiday cheer and which were full of “bah humbug” sentiment by comparing locales across several Christmas oriented metrics. Some of those included volunteerism participation rates, the number of holiday-themed events happening in the city and how many residents donated to charity during the holiday season.
Other than San Antonio — which ranked among the worst cities when it comes to the percentage of residents volunteering and donating to charity — Dallas and Houston also made the top 10. Texas was the only state to have more than one city among the “Grinchiest.”
New York took the top spot as the city with the least amount of holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Hartford, Conn., and Providence, RI, took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots as the “least Grinchy” U.S. cities.
