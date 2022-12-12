San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says

It's likely the Alamo City was unfairly labeled a Grinch, considering the report heavily weighted charitable donations and holiday spending per capita, and we're among the poorest big cities in the U.S.

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 3:12 pm

click to enlarge Two other Texas cities, Dallas and Houston, also made the top 10. - Reddit / Thisguy210
Reddit / Thisguy210
Two other Texas cities, Dallas and Houston, also made the top 10.
Despite one study determining that San Antonio has some of the most festive Christmas lights displays in the nation, other accused Alamo City residents of having hearts three sizes too small when it comes to Christmas cheer.

A recent study by the personal finance blog Finance Buzz named San Antonio the No. 3 “Grinchiest” city in the nation.

Finance Buzz determined which cities were full of holiday cheer and which were full of “bah humbug” sentiment by comparing locales across several Christmas oriented metrics. Some of those included volunteerism participation rates, the number of holiday-themed events happening in the city and how many residents donated to charity during the holiday season.

Other than San Antonio — which ranked among the worst cities when it comes to the percentage of residents volunteering and donating to charity — Dallas and Houston also made the top 10. Texas was the only state to have more than one city among the “Grinchiest.”
However, with San Antonio consistently ranking among the poorest big cities in the U.S., it's likely were unfairly labeled a Grinch. After all, the report heavily weighted charitable donations and holiday spending per capita into its rankings. 

New York took the top spot as the city with the least amount of holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Hartford, Conn., and Providence, RI, took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots as the “least Grinchy” U.S. cities.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor going to trial this spring over fatal car wreck

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021.

On the margins of downtown San Antonio, a maligned neighborhood mobilizes to save itself

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

Attendees watch as a Día de los Muertos procession continues through the Alazán-Apache Courts in San Antonio on Nov. 1, 2022.

San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew Luckhurst was twice fired by the San Antonio police department, only to be hired as a cop in Floresville.

UFC will return to San Antonio's AT&T Center in March 2023

By Brandon Rodriguez

2023 will be a big year for the UFC as the promotion looks to expand its presence globally.

Also in News

Why Texas is unlikely to let voters decide on abortion access

By Emma Williams, The Texas Tribune

Thousands of people walk in an abortion rights march near downtown San Antonio on June 24.

Delayed Texas maternal mortality report to be released next week, state says

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Sable Moya holds her son, Luke, in their home in McAllen, Texas.

Texas drag shows become a right-wing target amid rising extremism

By Trent Brown, The Texas Tribune

Counterprotesters form a barricade outside of a transgender storytelling event in Denton on Nov. 19 as Sara Gonzales of Defend Our Kids: Texas chants, “There are only two genders.”

Houston native Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

By Rebekah Allen, The Texas Tribune

Griner was arrested in a Moscow airport in February after airport officials discovered vape canisters and cannabis oil in her luggage.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us