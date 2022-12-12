San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says

click to enlarge Reddit / Thisguy210 Two other Texas cities, Dallas and Houston, also made the top 10.



Other than San Antonio — which ranked among the worst cities when it comes to the percentage of residents volunteering and donating to charity — Dallas and Houston also made the top 10. Texas was the only state to have more than one city among the “Grinchiest.”





However, with San Antonio consistently ranking among the poorest big cities in the U.S. , it's likely were unfairly labeled a Grinch. After all, the report heavily weighted charitable donations and holiday spending per capita into its rankings.