LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio native Kim Wolfe's HGTV series returns for second season

Season two will feature home renovations in Castle Hills, Southtown and King William.

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 2:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio native Kim Wolfe is perhaps best known for her appearance in CBS' hit reality show Survivor. - Instagram / @kimspradlinwolfe
Instagram / @kimspradlinwolfe
San Antonio native Kim Wolfe is perhaps best known for her appearance in CBS' hit reality show Survivor.
San Antonio native Kim Wolfe will showcase her latest Alamo City home renovations in another season of HGTV’s Why the Heck did I Buy This House?

Perhaps best known for her appearance on CBS’ hit reality show Survivor, Wolfe has since reinvented herself as an interior designer. The first season of her show garnered 15.4 million viewers over eight episodes, according to Warner Bros Discovery.

Wolfe confirmed the series' return in a Tuesday Instagram post.
Wolfe told MySA that this season will focus on historic home renovations around the Alamo City, including episodes featuring residences in Castle Hills, Southtown and the King William Historic District, among others.

“You know, I think season two is night and day,” Wolfe told the news site. “I think in season one we had no idea what we were getting into. We just jumped into the deep end and pulled it off. I feel like in season two we had a team, we had a plan, we had processes in place and we really went bigger actually on a lot of these projects.

Season 2 will premiere on HGTV at 8 p.m. on Dec. 26. The entire season will also stream on Max.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Growth in specialized housing struggles to keep pace with city's removal of encampments

By Stephanie Koithan

David Farley, 64, has been chronically homeless his whole life. “Lots of people get us wrong,” he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott to sign controversial immigration bills Monday afternoon

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during an earlier border appearance to tout Operation Lone Star.

South Texas organizations sue SpaceX over environmental damage — again

By Michael Karlis

Starship rockets sit at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

227,000 Texans will be dropped from WIC food program if Congress doesn't act

By Sanford Nowlin

The funding needs for SNAP's Women, Infants and Children program have gone up due to rising participation and high food costs.

Also in News

Texas Nationalist Movement wastes time getting 'TEXIT' on Republican primary ballot

By Michael Karlis

The Texas Nationalist Movement delivered 170,097 signatures to state's Republican Party headquarters last week supporting a referendum on secession.

Gov. Greg Abbott to sign controversial immigration bills Monday afternoon

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during an earlier border appearance to tout Operation Lone Star.

South Texas organizations sue SpaceX over environmental damage — again

By Michael Karlis

Starship rockets sit at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

227,000 Texans will be dropped from WIC food program if Congress doesn't act

By Sanford Nowlin

The funding needs for SNAP's Women, Infants and Children program have gone up due to rising participation and high food costs.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us