San Antonio native Kim Wolfe's HGTV series returns for second season

Perhaps best known for her appearance on CBS’ hit reality show Survivor, Wolfe has since reinvented herself as an interior designer. The first season of her show garnered 15.4 million viewers over eight episodes, according to Warner Bros Discovery.
Wolfe confirmed the series' return in a Tuesday Instagram post.
Wolfe told MySA that this season will focus on historic home renovations around the Alamo City, including episodes featuring residences in Castle Hills, Southtown and the King William Historic District, among others.
“You know, I think season two is night and day,” Wolfe told the news site. “I think in season one we had no idea what we were getting into. We just jumped into the deep end and pulled it off. I feel like in season two we had a team, we had a plan, we had processes in place and we really went bigger actually on a lot of these projects.
Season 2 will premiere on HGTV at 8 p.m. on Dec. 26. The entire season will also stream on Max.
