San Antonio neighbors look for home for abandoned 200-pound pig

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / TXKing
A large pig much like this one is living in abandoned house in Southeast Bexar County and subsisting on scraps fed to her by neighbors.
A rural community in Southeast Bexar County has banded together to care for an abandoned 200-pound pig. Now they're seeking a permanent home for her, KENS5 reports
.
PigPig, as she's been named, has been roaming the neighborhood since June, residents told the TV station. She's currently living in an abandoned house, subsisting on scraps of food neighbors give her in an effort led by Bonnie Carr.
PigPig's original owner left town and abandoned the animal to wander the streets, according to Carr.
Carr has since attempted to find an animal sanctuary to take in the large oinker, but she told KENS5 it's been hard to find the right home. One sanctuary backed out at the last minute, while another had an enclosure to offer that was too small for the boss hog, whom Carr says needs space to roam.
Now Carr is enlisting the help of the broader community to help this piggy go wee wee wee all the way home. She asked those who can help to email her at [email protected]
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed