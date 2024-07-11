SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio offering free landfill day this Saturday

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By on Thu, Jul 11, 2024 at 5:06 pm

click to enlarge A Solid Waste Management Department truck carries discarded materials. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department
A Solid Waste Management Department truck carries discarded materials.
Got too much junk in your trunk?

San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department is offering a free landfill day this Saturday to help residents clean house.

All three city-affiliated landfill locations will accept bulky household items such as appliances, furniture, mattresses, carpet, fencing material, water heaters and toilets free of change. They'll also accept up to six passenger-vehicle tires per household. 

The landfills won't accept roofing material, sheetrock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, construction materials, industrial or commercial waste and anything transported in a branded commercial vehicle.

The free disposal will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents must bring a valid photo ID and a copy of a recent CPS Energy bill showing payment of the city’s environmental fee. The names on both documents must match.

All loads must be covered with a tarp and participants are highly encouraged to wear a safety vest. Don't worry, San Antonio, you look great in fluorescent colors.

Loads can be brought to the Republic Services Landfill (7000 I-10 East), Waste Management Landfill (8611 Covel Road) and Texas Disposal System (11601 Starcrest Drive).

If you can’t make it on Saturday, Solid Waste operates four bulky item drop-off centers that are free for customers to dispose of solid waste. They're open Tuesday through Saturday, year-round. Their locations are available online

