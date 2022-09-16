San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show

Remember when City of San Antonio officials flipped out at the prospect of 50,000-plus people descending on downtown for last week's Bad Bunny show?
Turns out another well-attended Alamodome concert — this one by Germany's Rammstein — is now threatening to snarl traffic Saturday. The city projects 44,000 music fans will turn up to see the heavy metal act.
So, to prepare for the onslaught of headbangers, the city is urging concertgoers to take advantage of VIA Metropolitan Transit's Park & Ride services to stave off gridlock. The bus service is available from two location:
- Randolph, 9400 IH-35 North
- Crossroads, 151 Crossroads Blvd
Tickets for the global metal powerhouse's are still available and start at $45.
