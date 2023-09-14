San Antonio officials recommend public transit ahead of UTSA-Army game

click to enlarge
X / UTSAFTBL
UTSA football players celebrate after their season opening win over Texas State University.
Those attending Friday's UTSA vs. Army football game may want to consider taking public transportation to avoid a traffic nightmare, according to San Antonio officials.
The gridiron showdown will begin at 6 p.m., and the large attendance combined with rush hour traffic is likely to create bumper-to-bumper traffic, not to mention parking woes. As a result, officials are encouraging fans to arrive early or use VIA Metropolitan Transit's Park & Ride service.
The VIA service will begin shuttling passengers to the Alamodome at 3 p.m. from free parking at the Crossroads pick-up location, 151 Crossroads Boulevard. Service costs $1.30 each way, with discounts available for students and seniors.
More information is available on the VIA Metropolitan Transit website
.
