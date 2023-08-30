BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic before Karol G's concert this Thursday

The performance is expected to draw 35,000, creating traffic snarls and parking issues.

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 5:02 pm

In March, Karol G became the first woman to release an all-Spanish album that topped the Billboard album chart.
Global music superstar Karol G's Thursday performance at the Alamodome is likely to draw 35,000 attendees, according to the venue.

That also means it's likely to cause bumper-to-bumper traffic and plenty of parking problems, so city officials are urging fans to arrive early or use VIA Metropolitan Transit's Park & Ride service to avoid being stuck in gridlock.

The Park & Ride service will be available to and from the Alamodome via VIA Metropolitan Transit's Crossroads site, 151 Crossroads Boulevard, where parking is free. Service begins at August 31 at 5 p.m. and costs $1.30 each way, with discounts available for students and seniors.

The city also offers online views of downtown street and lane closures and information on downtown parking locations.

