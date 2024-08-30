San Antonio Pets Alive! asks for public help as kennel reaches capacity

click to enlarge Courtesy of SAPA! These canines are currently up for adoption at the SAPA! Rescue Center.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is again urgently seeking animal lovers to adopt or foster dogs in the shelter's kennel, which is currently at capacity.Officials with the nonprofit warned Friday that if the dogs aren't adopted or placed with foster parents soon, the care facility could be unable to accept more due to capacity restraints.“Despite tireless efforts, our facilities are overwhelmed, and the fate of these vulnerable dogs and puppies hangs in the balance,” SAPA! wrote. “We urgently appeal to the community for fosters and adopters to step forward to help us save more lives.”Those interested in adopting a furry friend, from puppies to older animals, can visit the SAPA! Rescue Center on Highway 4710 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays or 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends, according to officials.As part of the group's Clear the Shelters Event, all adoption fees for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens are waived. What’s more, all animals up for adoption are already spayed and or neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations.More information about adopting or fostering is available on the SAPA website.