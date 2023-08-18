San Antonio Pets Alive! holding free adoptions at its West Side site

Pexels / Bruno Cervera No-kill shelter San Antonio Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and puppies this weekend.

No-kill shelter San Antonio Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and puppies at its West Side rescue center this weekend to ease overcrowding of its kennels.Starting Friday, Aug. 18, dogs and puppies will be available for adoption at no cost to qualifying homes. All four-legged friends adopted from San Antonio Pets Alive! have received vaccinations, fleas and tick prevention, a microchip, spay or neuter surgery and heartworm testing and treatment, if needed.SAPA! is offering the weekend special to free up space at its facilities, which offers a safe haven to animals who may be in danger of being killed at the city shelter.SAPA! Operates three local shelters, however this weekend’s free adoptions are only available at the SAPA! Rescue Center at Animal Care Services, located at 4710 Highway 151.