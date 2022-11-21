San Antonio Pets Alive! offering free puppy and dog adoptions through Black Friday

All dogs and puppies adopted from SAPA! have received vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, microchip, spay and neuter surgery along with heartworm testing and treatment.

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Pet parents can adopt dogs from San Antonio Pets Alive! without an adoption fee this week. - Pexels / Brixiv
Pexels / Brixiv
Pet parents can adopt dogs from San Antonio Pets Alive! without an adoption fee this week.
No-kill shelter San Antonio Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and puppies at all its locations through Black Friday.

Pet adoptions at the nonprofit typically slow during the holiday season, leaving hundreds of homeless dogs and puppies in its kennels, officials said. SAPA! is offering the Black Friday special to free up space, which offers a safe haven to pups who may be in danger of being killed at the city shelter.

SAPA! Operates three local facilities — the Petco Love Adoption Center at 6001 N.W. Loop 410; the Medical Care Center at 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109; and the SAPA! Rescue Center at Animal Care Services, located at 4710 Highway 151.

