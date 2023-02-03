San Antonio Pets Alive offers to write your ex's name on a doggie poop bag ahead of Valentines Day

click to enlarge
The bags cost $10, and all proceeds will go to help animals currently under the care of San Antonio Pets Alive.
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, couples around San Antonio are busy making plans and dinner reservations for a romantic night out.
However, if you're single and still smarting from a relationship with a toxic ex, don't worry. Animal rescue group San Antonio Pets Alive has got you covered. Boy, do they ever.
SAPA, which rescues unadopted animals at risk of euthanasia, is raising money by offering to put your ex's first name on a doggie poop bag, officials revealed Friday. For a $10 donation, SAPA will write the name of your worst former lover — or any former lover for that matter — on a plastic sack intended for dog excrement, complete with your own nasty note.
Pictures of the note — and the filled bag, of course — will appear on SAPA's social media channels on Valentine's Day via its cleverly named Dump Your Ex fundraiser.
One small catch: the bag will actually be filled with non-poop material for "sanitation and stinkiness purposes". But it's the thought that counts. And your ex need not know that it's faux excrement.
Naturally, all proceeds fund the care of the animals saved by SAPA.
If your poop bag isn't featured on SAPA's social media pages, the nonprofit will still email you a photo of it along with your note. You know, as keepsake from the special occasion.
Those who really hate their ex can sign up online
