San Antonio police arrest 12-year-old over online threats to shoot up schools

Authorities arrested the suspect around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of South Hamilton Avenue, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The 12-year-old now faces seven charges of terroristic threat-public fear of serious bodily injury.
"B ready cuh nt playin wi dis shyt," text at the bottom of the image said. "Ya school getting shot no Kap 100%."
In a statement, San Antonio police said the threats weren't credible. Just the same, department officials said online threats are a serious matter.
"SAPD wants to remind parents to monitor their children's social media activity," the department said in a statement. "The SAPD takes all threats seriously and will arrest when any laws are broken."
The investigation and arrest were coordinated by the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, a multi-agency intelligence hub managed by SAPD. Multiple SAPD departments worked on the case with the Texas Rangers, San Antonio ISD police, Austin ISD police and Edgewood ISD police.
