San Antonio police arrest Bexar County deputy, who faces accusations of DWI, evading arrest

'It’s my belief he knowingly gambled with his career and is well on his way to losing that bet,' the sheriff said.

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 9:11 am

SAPD arrested an eight-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's office over the weekend. - SHUTTERSTOCK
SAPD arrested an eight-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's office over the weekend.
A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested over the weekend and is now accused of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest, the Express-News reports.

San Antonio police arrested Deputy Ernesto Garza, 32, early Friday morning, according to the daily. Garza has since been notified of his proposed dismissal from his job with the county, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also said.

Garza has posted bonds totaling $11,000, according to court records cited by the Express-News. The paper submitted a request for more details on the arrest to the San Antonio Police Department.

In a statement supplied to the daily, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Garza, an eight-year BCSO veteran, was aware his actions were wrong and now faces the loss of his job.

“It’s my belief he knowingly gambled with his career and is well on his way to losing that bet," Salazar said. "Putting the lives of the public and the first responders who arrested him at risk is inexcusable. The consequences will be swift and severe.”

