San Antonio Police Department files DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry

Screenshot / SAPD Body Cam Footage
Police found District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry incoherent in his backyard on the night on Nov. 6, as seen in body cam footage shared by SAPD.
A month after a headline-making auto collision
, the San Antonio Police Department has officially filed a driving-while-intoxicated charge against District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry, according to the Express-News
.
SAPD filed the charge Tuesday, the daily reports, although it's been anticipated for weeks. It's now up to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to decide whether to pursue the case.
Perry has been on a leave of absence since Nov. 14, when council granted his request
for a sabbatical following his arrest on charges that he left the scene of a hit-and-run collision the week prior.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Current
, police believe the councilman was driving his black Jeep Wrangler when he collided with another car on Nov. 6. Perry reportedly left without exchanging information with the driver of the other vehicle.
Later that night, an officer found an incoherent Perry in his backyard with a gash on his head, as seen in SAPD body cam footage
. Workers at a nearby Bill Miller Bar-B-Q the night of the incident also told police the councilman appeared to be intoxicated when he tried to order at the drive-thru, according to the affidavit.
Former District 10 Councilman Mike Gallagher is temporarily filling the seat
left vacant by Perry. However, Perry at any time can return to council to serve the remainder of his term, which ends in May.
