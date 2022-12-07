San Antonio Police Department files DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry

It's now up to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office to decide on whether to pursue a case.

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 11:27 am

click to enlarge Police found District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry incoherent in his backyard on the night on Nov. 6, as seen in body cam footage shared by SAPD. - Screenshot / SAPD Body Cam Footage
Screenshot / SAPD Body Cam Footage
Police found District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry incoherent in his backyard on the night on Nov. 6, as seen in body cam footage shared by SAPD.
A month after a headline-making auto collision, the San Antonio Police Department has officially filed a driving-while-intoxicated charge against District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry, according to the Express-News.

SAPD filed the charge Tuesday, the daily reports, although it's been anticipated for weeks. It's now up to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to decide whether to pursue the case.

Perry has been on a leave of absence since Nov. 14, when council granted his request for a sabbatical following his arrest on charges that he left the scene of a hit-and-run collision the week prior.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Current, police believe the councilman was driving his black Jeep Wrangler when he collided with another car on Nov. 6. Perry reportedly left without exchanging information with the driver of the other vehicle.

Later that night, an officer found an incoherent Perry in his backyard with a gash on his head, as seen in SAPD body cam footage. Workers at a nearby Bill Miller Bar-B-Q the night of the incident also told police the councilman appeared to be intoxicated when he tried to order at the drive-thru, according to the affidavit.

Former District 10 Councilman Mike Gallagher is temporarily filling the seat left vacant by Perry. However, Perry at any time can return to council to serve the remainder of his term, which ends in May.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

After online attacks, San Antonio venue The Starlighter cancels drag shows for rest of 2022

By Nina Rangel

The Starlighter hosts inclusive music and events in San Antonio's Deco District.

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer, readmitted to hospital

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer, readmitted to hospital

LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows

By Michael Karlis

A Twitter user is urging people to flood right-wing group Defend Our Kids Texas' online reporting system with useless junk.

New Year's Day best time to see a UFO in San Antonio, study says

By Michael Karlis

This photo allegedly shows a UFO hovering over San Antonio's Emily Morgan hotel on Sept. 23, 2022.

Also in News

Texas lawmakers ask state agency to delay power market redesign until after 2023 legislative session

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

From left: Peter Lake, chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and Brad Jones, then-interim president and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, speak at a May 17 press conference about the state power grid.

LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows

By Michael Karlis

A Twitter user is urging people to flood right-wing group Defend Our Kids Texas' online reporting system with useless junk.

Suspect in Vanessa Guillén murder pleads guilty to accessory to murder after the fact

By Nina Rangel

Crime-reporting website Crime Online tracked down suspect Aguilar's Instagram, which shows a series of January 2020 selfies featuring firearms.

How researchers are working to fill the gaps in long COVID data

By Betsy Ladyzhets, Science News

To better understand long COVID, doctors and researchers need to collaborate across specialties, experts say.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us