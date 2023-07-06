San Antonio Police Department fires probationary officer after arrest

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
The suspension is at least the second at SAPD reported this spring.
The San Antonio Police department has fired a probationary officer after he was arrested Sunday in Williamson County, the Express-News reports
.
While off duty, former SAPD Officer Steven Mobley was charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, the daily reports, citing Williamson County records. He's since posted bond.
Mobley had been on the department for less than a year, according to the Express-News
. Monday was his last day on the force, the paper reported.
The firing comes a little more than a week after SAPD fired three officers and charged them with murder
on allegations they shot and killed a woman in her apartment while she was suffering a mental health crisis.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed