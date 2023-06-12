VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio police detective suspended 30 days for punching woman in the face multiple times

The veteran SAPD employee struck the woman 'approximately 10 to 11 times with a closed fist' after she hit him during an arrest.

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 9:40 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The suspect allegedly struck the detective in the face when he was responding to a family disturbance call. He responded by smacking her in the face with a closed fist, KSAT reports, citing suspension documents. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
The suspect allegedly struck the detective in the face when he was responding to a family disturbance call. He responded by smacking her in the face with a closed fist, KSAT reports, citing suspension documents.
The San Antonio Police Department last month slapped a veteran detective with a 30-day unpaid suspension over accusations that he repeatedly punched a suspect in the face after she was already on the ground, KSAT reports.

Detective investigator Scott Marshall, an 11-year department employee, initially faced termination from the force over the Dec. 4, 2022 incident but instead was put on unpaid leave, according to the TV station. He was never charged with a crime, paperwork shows.

The suspect in the incident allegedly struck Marshall in the face during her arrest on a family disturbance call, KSAT reports, citing suspension paperwork. The detective retaliated by “punching the female suspect in the face approximately 10 to 11 times with a closed fist" while she was on the floor, according to documents cited by the station.

Subsequently, police placed the woman in handcuffs and took her to jail, KSAT reports.

SAPD Chief William McManus approved Marshall's punishment on May 15, according to KSAT. The detective will start the suspension June 3 and go back to duty July 2 since he gave up a bonus day of paid leave to shorten his leave, the report also noted.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

South Texas native TV star Eva Longoria says she's moving back to San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Eva Longoria made the announcement during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

San Antonio councilman Mario Bravo concedes race to political newcomer Sukh Kaur

By Michael Karlis and Brandon Rodriguez

Newly elected District 1 City Councilwoman Sukh Kaur thanks supporters during her watch party at El Honky Tonk on Saturday.

Tech executive Marina Alderete Gavito wins San Antonio City Council runoff for District 7

By Sanford Nowlin

Tech executive Marina Alderete Gavito held onto the lead she had in May's general election to win her runoff.

Texas sues EPA over federal smog control plan

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Smoke from a power plant in San Antonio on Aug. 4, 2021. Texas has sued the EPA over its federal “good neighbor” plan to reduce smog that crosses state lines.

Also in News

Texas sues EPA over federal smog control plan

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Smoke from a power plant in San Antonio on Aug. 4, 2021. Texas has sued the EPA over its federal “good neighbor” plan to reduce smog that crosses state lines.

Texas Republicans in Congress stand behind Donald Trump after federal indictment

By Matthew Choi and Olivia Alafriz, The Texas Tribune

Former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign rally drew crowds to Waco on March 25, 2023.

Appeals court dismisses GOP megadonor’s lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Appeals court dismisses GOP megadonor’s lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke

Austin real estate developer at center of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment now in federal custody

By Michael Karlis

It remains unclear if the arrest of Austin real estate developer Nate Paul is directly related to the allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us