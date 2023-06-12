San Antonio police detective suspended 30 days for punching woman in the face multiple times

click to enlarge
The suspect allegedly struck the detective in the face when he was responding to a family disturbance call. He responded by smacking her in the face with a closed fist, KSAT reports, citing suspension documents.
The San Antonio Police Department last month slapped a veteran detective with a 30-day unpaid suspension over accusations that he repeatedly punched a suspect in the face after she was already on the ground, KSAT reports
Detective investigator Scott Marshall, an 11-year department employee, initially faced termination from the force over the Dec. 4, 2022 incident but instead was put on unpaid leave, according to the TV station. He was never charged with a crime, paperwork shows.
The suspect in the incident allegedly struck Marshall in the face during her arrest on a family disturbance call, KSAT reports, citing suspension paperwork. The detective retaliated by “punching the female suspect in the face approximately 10 to 11 times with a closed fist" while she was on the floor, according to documents cited by the station.
Subsequently, police placed the woman in handcuffs and took her to jail, KSAT reports.
SAPD Chief William McManus approved Marshall's punishment on May 15, according to KSAT. The detective will start the suspension June 3 and go back to duty July 2 since he gave up a bonus day of paid leave to shorten his leave, the report also noted.
