San Antonio police investigating alleged child sex crime at local charter school

Brooks Academies of Texas Superintendent Lisa Freeman Schutz confirmed in a media statement that police are investigating the matter.
San Antonio Police are investigating a possible child sex crime at Brooks Collegiate Academy, where KSAT reports
that a subcontracted kitchen worker is accused of having inappropriate contact with an underage student.
The alleged incident is reported to have taken place April 12 at the public charter school's campus on Vance Jackson Road, according to the TV station.
“We immediately reported the matter to law enforcement, who are actively investigating, and the vendor has been instructed that their staff member is no longer permitted on school property,” Schutz said in a statement to the broadcaster.
Schutz added that she could provide no further details because the investigation remains active and involves a minor.
