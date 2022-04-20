Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio police investigating alleged child sex crime at local charter school

A subcontracted kitchen worker is accused of having sex with an underage student, according to reports.

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 11:56 am

click to enlarge Brooks Academies of Texas Superintendent Lisa Freeman Schutz confirmed in a media statement that police are investigating the matter. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Brooks Academies of Texas Superintendent Lisa Freeman Schutz confirmed in a media statement that police are investigating the matter.
San Antonio Police are investigating a possible child sex crime at Brooks Collegiate Academy, where KSAT reports that a subcontracted kitchen worker is accused of having inappropriate contact with an underage student.

The alleged incident is reported to have taken place April 12 at the public charter school's campus on Vance Jackson Road, according to the TV station.

Brooks Academies of Texas Superintendent Lisa Freeman Schutz confirmed to KSAT that police are investigating the matter.

“We immediately reported the matter to law enforcement, who are actively investigating, and the vendor has been instructed that their staff member is no longer permitted on school property,” Schutz said in a statement to the broadcaster.

Schutz added that she could provide no further details because the investigation remains active and involves a minor.

