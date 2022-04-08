San Antonio police lieutenant suspended over alleged graphic sexual remarks about coworker

click to enlarge
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
The lieutenant hit with the 30-day suspension has asked for a third-party arbitrator to reverse the punishment.
A San Antonio Police Department lieutenant has been suspended for 30 days over claims he told coworkers to imagine him having sex with a woman sergeant involved in the conversation, according to KSAT News
.
Lt. Christopher Johnson received the suspension in early March after he allegedly offered a graphic description of an imaginary encounter with the sergeant, the TV station reported, citing department paperwork. The conversation occurred in October at public safety headquarters, according to the report.
Johnson has since filed an appeal, asking for a third-party arbitrator to review the punishment imposed by SAPD, according to KSAT. In a March 11 appeal letter cited by the station, he denied the allegations and argued that the disciplinary action is excessive.
The lieutenant is scheduled to serve the suspension from April 16 to May 15, KSAT reports, citing department documents.
