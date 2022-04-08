Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio police lieutenant suspended over alleged graphic sexual remarks about coworker

Lt. Christopher Johnson has since asked a third-party arbitrator to review his 30-day suspension.

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 10:42 am

click to enlarge The lieutenant hit with the 30-day suspension has asked for a third-party arbitrator to reverse the punishment. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
The lieutenant hit with the 30-day suspension has asked for a third-party arbitrator to reverse the punishment.
A San Antonio Police Department lieutenant has been suspended for 30 days over claims he told coworkers to imagine him having sex with a woman sergeant involved in the conversation, according to KSAT News.

Lt. Christopher Johnson received the suspension in early March after he allegedly offered a graphic description of an imaginary encounter with the sergeant, the TV station reported, citing department paperwork. The conversation occurred in October at public safety headquarters, according to the report.

Johnson has since filed an appeal, asking for a third-party arbitrator to review the punishment imposed by SAPD, according to KSAT. In a March 11 appeal letter cited by the station, he denied the allegations and argued that the disciplinary action is excessive.

The lieutenant is scheduled to serve the suspension from April 16 to May 15, KSAT reports, citing department documents.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

News Slideshows

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

News Slideshows

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts
The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale
The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family

The architect behind San Antonio's Blue Star Lofts is selling a 1900 home he restored for his family
This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

This historic Alamo Heights bungalow was once a farm house and lodging for WWII military wives

Trending

CityScrapes: San Antonio should have recognized its Grand Hyatt project was a debacle all along

By Heywood Sanders

The City of San Antonio’s eagerness to back the Grand Hyatt has been problematic from the beginning.

San Antonio ISD looks to hire south of the border to deal with ongoing teacher shortage

By Michael Karlis

SAISD is looking to fill 82 bilingual teacher vacancies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

San Antonio agrees to $300,000 settlement with Texas over 2018 sanctuary-city lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging SAPD didn't cooperate with federal immigration authorities in violation of Texas state law.

Also in News

Some landlords got a piece of Texas’ $2 billion in rent relief money — and evicted their struggling tenants anyway

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Cherice Scott’s landlord evicted her and her family in October, then cashed a check for rental assistance funds intended to keep them housed.

Startup Hill Country River Rat offers a pedal-driven alternative to tubing the Guadalupe River

By Nina Rangel

Hill Country River Rat, is officially open and taking reservations for its 12-person pedal boat.

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

By Sanford Nowlin

LGBTQ+ advocates speak out against bills targeting transgender children at a rally last spring at the Texas Capitol.

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote no as Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to SCOTUS

By Andrew Zhang, The Texas Tribune

Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers opening remarks at her confirmation hearing.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us