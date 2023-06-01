VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio police officer arrested on charges that he set up hidden camera in ex-girlfriend's home

The video included footage of the woman's partially dressed underage daughter, sheriff's office investigators said.

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 3:23 pm

San Antonio police officer Andres Puente, 32, was arrested by Bexar County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday and charged with two counts of felony invasive visual recording.
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio police officer Andres Puente, 32, was arrested by Bexar County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday and charged with two counts of felony invasive visual recording.
A San Antonio police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after his ex-girlfriend alleged that he put a hidden camera in her home, KSAT reports.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrested SAPD officer Andres Puente, 32, Wednesday on two counts of felony invasive visual recording, according to an arrest warrant cited by the TV station.

Puente’s ex-girlfriend called the sheriff’s office just before midnight on Tuesday to report that she’d found a camera disguised as an electronic plug-in wall extender hidden behind a computer desk in her home, KSAT reports.

BSCO investigators reportedly found 33 hours of video on an SD card in the recording device, including footage of the woman’s partially dressed minor daughter, according to details revealed in the story.

Puente posted $40,000 bail Wednesday. SAPD promptly put Puente, who's served on the force since 2020, on unpaid leave pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

