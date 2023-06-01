San Antonio police officer arrested on charges that he set up hidden camera in ex-girlfriend's home

Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio police officer Andres Puente, 32, was arrested by Bexar County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday and charged with two counts of felony invasive visual recording.
A San Antonio police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after his ex-girlfriend alleged that he put a hidden camera in her home, KSAT reports
.
Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrested SAPD officer Andres Puente, 32, Wednesday on two counts of felony invasive visual recording, according to an arrest warrant cited by the TV station.
Puente’s ex-girlfriend called the sheriff’s office just before midnight on Tuesday to report that she’d found a camera disguised as an electronic plug-in wall extender hidden behind a computer desk in her home, KSAT reports.
BSCO investigators reportedly found 33 hours of video on an SD card in the recording device, including footage of the woman’s partially dressed minor daughter, according to details revealed in the story.
Puente posted $40,000 bail Wednesday. SAPD promptly put Puente, who's served on the force since 2020, on unpaid leave pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter