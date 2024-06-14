San Antonio police officer arrested on DWI charge

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
The officer was reportedly arrested by University of Texas at San Antonio police.
San Antonio Police Officer Damean Segovia was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement from the department.
Segovia, 27, was pulled over by University of Texas at San Antonio campus police shortly after 3 a.m., SAPD officials said. He was off duty at the time and has since been placed on administrative duty.
A patrol officer, Segovia has been employed by the department for a year. He now faces a Class A misdemeanor DWI, which means he had a blood alcohol of .15 BAC or higher, according to details released by SAPD.
The department is conducting an administrative investigation into the arrest.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed