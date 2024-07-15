San Antonio police officer arrested on terroristic threat charge

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Police determined that a tip received Wednesday isn't credible.
An off-duty San Antonio Police officer was arrested over the weekend on charges he directed terroristic threats at a family, according to SAPD officials.
Officer Andrew Gonzalez was arrested on Sunday by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. BSCO deputies responded to a call in the 9600 block of Nina's Court in Northwest San Antonio after the caller said Gonzalez was intoxicated and was threatening to harm her, according to a preliminary incident report obtained by the Current
.
Upon arrival, the caller provided BSCO deputies with screen shots of text messages she received from Gonzalez, who was then arrested without incident, the report shows.
Gonzalez was arrested on allegations of making a terroristic threat to a family or household member, according to the incident report.
An eight-year veteran of the force, Gonzalez previously worked on patrol duty. He's since been reassigned to administrative duty pending an SAPD investigation, according to police.
Gonzalez is the third SAPD officer arrested so far this year, according to KSAT.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed