San Antonio police officer gets 30-day suspension for shopping, home visits while on duty

Officer Mark Walaski was also disciplined in 2017 for having a relationship with a woman accused of prostitution.

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 9:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A San Antonio police officer has been suspended following an internal affairs investigation. - Shutterstock / JHVEPhoto
Shutterstock / JHVEPhoto
A San Antonio police officer has been suspended following an internal affairs investigation.
A San Antonio police officer last month received a 30-day suspension without pay after an internal affairs probe found that he went shopping for auto parts while on duty and visited his home during times when he should have been handling service calls, KSAT reports, citing department records.

The same officer, Mark Walaski, received an indefinite suspension in 2017 after SAPD concluded that he'd had a relationship with a woman accused of prostitution, according to KSAT. He returned to work the following year after reaching a negotiated settlement with the department, an SAPD spokesperson told the TV station.

In the disciplinary action handed down last month, Walaski was suspended for neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to good order and acts showing a lack of good moral character, according to KSAT's reporting of city documents.

Acting on a complaint, internal affairs investigators found that Walaski visited an AutoZone in his patrol area on Aug. 2 and purchased items for his personal use while he was in uniform and driving a police vehicle, according to records cited in the story. 

What's more, investigators gleaned that Walaski visited his home on three separate occasions while assigned to service calls, according to KSAT. The officer's body cam captured the incidents, the station reports, noting that the footage showed him "checking on his personal vehicles and handling personal business."

In the case of his earlier suspension, Walaski was accused of dating a woman in July 2016 when she had an active warrant for prostitution. The same year, the officer bailed her out of jail on warrants for two separate prostitution charges, then in 2017, he began paying for an apartment for the woman, the station reports, citing disciplinary documents.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas State University to host presidential debate next year

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State University will be the first university in the state to host a presidential debate, officials said.

More than 900 weapons turned in at San Antonio's first-ever gun buyback

By Michael Karlis

The weapons will be destroyed with the remaining pieces being used for a public art installation, according to the Express-News.

San Antonio and Monterrey agree to strengthen economic ties

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Mayor on Nirenberg and Monterrey Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas sign a letter of intent between the two cities on Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump during border trip

By Patrick Svitek and Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Former President Donald Trump greets and shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, on Nov. 19, 2023, after the governor announced that he was endorsing Trump.

Also in News

Gov. Greg Abbott endorses 58 Republicans who backed his failed voucher bill

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott promotes school vouchers during a stop in San Antonio earlier this year.

Ken Paxton announces investigation of media group following Elon Musk’s lawsuit

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Collin County Labor day picnic in Plano, Texas on Sept. 2, just days before his impeachment trial.

Texas State University to host presidential debate next year

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State University will be the first university in the state to host a presidential debate, officials said.

Gov. Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump during border trip

By Patrick Svitek and Maia Pandey, The Texas Tribune

Former President Donald Trump greets and shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, on Nov. 19, 2023, after the governor announced that he was endorsing Trump.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us