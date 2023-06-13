San Antonio police officer suspended over claims of ‘unprofessional’ behavior

SAPD suspended Officer Austin Lee Benson for behavior during a September 6, 2022 burglary investigation that colleagues described as “confrontational” and “unprofessional," KSAT reports, citing an incident report.
Benson, who was off-duty when he responded to the call, argued with a male subject on the scene until an on-duty officer intervened "before it escalated," the station reports, citing records. Police on the scene also accused Benson of disrespectful behavior, including accusing another officer of incompetence and questioning his abilities in front of others, according to the story.
Benson, who was hired in 2019, was suspended from March 18 to April 16, according to KSAT. The station said it didn't receive requested suspension records until months after police officials handed down the punishment to Benson.
Earlier this week, KSAT reported on a separate 30-day suspension of an SAPD detective who was punished over allegations that he punched a female suspect 10 or more times in the face during a domestic disturbance call.
