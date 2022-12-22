San Antonio Police release new security footage one year after Lina Khil's disappearance

Lina Khil's disappearance was the subject of an episode of Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit With John Walsh in September.
One year after the 3-year-old Lina Khil disappeared from a playground in Northwest San Antonio, the San Antonio Police department has released previously unseen security footage from the day of her disappearance.
In the footage released to the public Tuesday, Khil is seen in a black jacket and playing with her mother and brother at a playground near the Villas del Cabo apartment complex on Dec. 20, 2021. Police believe it's the last sighting of the girl caught on camera.
SAPD officials hope the new footage will lead to more information about the girl's disappearance.
"We've received hundreds of leads that we've followed up on," San Antonio Detective Jeremy Volz said in the YouTube clip. "None of the leads have led us to finding Lina."